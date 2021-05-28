Friday, 5/28/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Travelling this Memorial Day weekend? You are NOT alone. This year, some 37 million others are expected to take to the roads and the air — up 60 percent from last year’s lockdown year. As for planes – a huge increase in unruly passengers has the Feds increasing penalties to protect passengers, as well as flight crews. Just the other day, a passenger hit a flight attendant in mid-flight.

The YMCA of Muncie Board of Directors voted yesterday morning to pursue a new downtown facility located on the Muncie Central High School campus. The Y anticipates a schematic design phase to commence soon. Following that, the Y will launch a comprehensive capital campaign. The construction timeline will ultimately depend on the generosity of the community.

Quoting a text from Shawn Sullivan, from the BSU athletic department yesterday: “There’s no reason to believe that we won’t” – when asked if the Cardinals will allow full seating capacity at home football games this coming season. The Home Opener is set for September 2nd, Live on WLBC.

Teamsters Local 135 plan on conducting another vote among workers next year at the Nestle plant in Anderson, according to the Herald Bulletin. The most recent vote, taken in late April, was 199-109 against joining the Muncie-based Teamsters union.

Legacy Food Company, Inc., is recalling approximately 70,000 pounds of beef jerky due to misbranding and an undeclared ingredient. Look for the link to the recall on our Local News Page now. https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls-alerts/legacy-food-company-inc.-recalls-beef-jerky-products-due-misbranding-and-undeclared

Joe Elliott and his band will be in Muncie June 26 for the Black Music Month concert – he’s a local guy coming home

The event, put on by Forward Visions has tremendous sponsor and community support. Hear all about it this weekend on This Week in Delaware County.

The Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever continue to celebrate Military Appreciation Month (May 1-31), headlined by the Hoops for Troops Auction which runs through the end of the month and benefits Team Red White & Blue Indiana. Visit Pacers.com to place your bid and help Indiana’s military veterans.

All state workers are expected to return to work in-person by July 6. Gov. Eric Holcomb sent state workers an e-mail to that effect Wednesday.

LITTLE tomorrow night, and the BIG is Sunday afternoon. The Indy 500 has long boasted about its status as the world’s biggest single-day sporting event. Even with a pandemic cap on attendance, it’ll hold that title again: HEAR the Race on WLBC Sunday, with coverage starting at 11 a.m. By the way, today is Bump Day at Anderson Speedway for the 73rd race Saturday night.

Lots of cars will hit the road this weekend, and this summer as WLBCland gets back to traveling. Here are some tips to consider: If you’re renting a vehicle during a vacation, you may want to check your own policy before you elect to purchase the rental car company’s insurance. Your rental car may be considered a temporary substitute or a non-owned vehicle under your own insurance policy and carry the same coverage as your own vehicle.

Woof Boom Radio’s The MSS is looking for a new morning show. The Rush Limbaugh replacements are in, as Clay Travis and Buck Sexton will take over his three-hour conservative talk radio show time slot, said distributor Premiere Networks. Travis has been doing wake-up’s for about six years. The program, is slated to begin airing June 21.

New home sales listings – an indication of seller activity – increased for the seventh consecutive week. Prices continue to rise at record-pace as homes sell quicker than ever, for the week ended May 22 according to Realtor.com.

The Anderson Museum of Art is holding an October fundraiser called “Over the Edge.” If you’re willing – or want to suggest someone else – to repel from atop a tall Anderson building at the October event, get to our Local News Page this morning – the entire scoop is posted there. https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/anderson-museum-of-art-mandee-may26

After 9 years, Tyson Mathews is departing Ball State Athletics as the Assistant Director of Communications. His final press release sent earlier in the day, announced that the Ball State football team has added seven transfers to its roster for the 2021 season. All will be eligible to compete immediately.

Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will host a team member and community event on Wednesday, June 9 featuring a hiring event with on-the-spot hiring and incentive sign-on bonus, health screenings, COVID vaccinations, a Caesars’ CodeGreen recycling initiative, and more, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open all Team Members and members of the Madison County community.