Friday, 5/21/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

How to spend tens of millions of dollars. Now, here’s our Peter Killeen, with more coverage on a story that broke earlier this week

Mayor Dan Ridenour has been called to task on some of the decisions of how to allocate the funds.

You may have the IndyCar Series app. If you do, then you’re seeing an example of the technology provided to the series by NTT, the technology company that has been the series title sponsor for two and a half years. That partnership has now been extended for “multiple years” beyond 2021.

Free food from Second Harvest Food Bank: today it’s Henry and Randolph counties – starting at 10 a.m. Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. Parking starts two hours before the tailgate begins. Volunteers are always needed – go to CureHunger.org.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – it’s Finals Days at Muncie Central High School

Principal Chris Walker, in studio earlier this week – hear the entire conversation this weekend on This Week in Delaware County with Steve Lindell.

Tonight, more music in Yorktown

Town Manager Pete Olson, earlier this week on WLBC. No entry charge, bring your own lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the show.

Busy Beulah! The Alexandria Chamber present Movies in the Park – tomorrow in Beulah. Bring lawn chairs and blankets starting at 7 p.m., with The Goonies showing at 9:30 p.m. That same afternoon, at 2 p.m., the Alexandria Community band with the High School band will perform at 2 p.m.

Collaborative effort. Some cities and towns in America are having trouble determining how to spend their share of the American Rescue Plan, but not Muncie, according to City Council President Jeff Robinson

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour told WLBC news previously that there were many areas of spending that are simply not allowed within the Federal rules. Roads, for instance, were not allowable.

Officials at South Madison Community Schools have created an uproar after three teachers at Pendleton Heights High School were ordered on Tuesday to remove LGBT pride flags from their classrooms. According to the Herald Bulletin, the rainbow flags were ordered removed from the classrooms of Spanish, French and art teachers because district officials said they violate the “political paraphernalia” policy.

Grads get jobs – that’s what BSU’s President Geoffrey Mearns shared when we asked him yesterday how many Cardinals join the workforce and put their degrees to work

Campus became a lot quieter after the previous two weekends of Commencement ceremonies. Summer session classes will be mostly virtual. Tonight, the final episode of this academic year of Cardinal Compass will be posted on the Ball State PBS YouTube channel. The campus master plan, Ball State’s success in sports, and more will be featured.

Ideas wanted – to influence the next Delaware County Master Plan. Shafer Leadership Academy is proud to support this planning process with virtual small group conversations facilitated by Steering Committee members. Two Session Options: Monday, 6:00 – 7:00 PM, and Tuesday, 12:00 – 1:00 PM. We have the registration link on our Local News page this morning. http://www.shaferleadership.com/together-dm/

The City of Carmel has chosen Friday, May 28 at 9 a.m. for their annual Memorial Day Ceremony – with various speakers and performances to honor and remember those who have sacrificed their freedom.

This weekend on Woof Boom Radio’s This Week in Delaware County – BSU President Geoff Mearns, Muncie Central Principal Chris Walker, Yorktown Manager Pete Olson, Muncie Mayor Dad Ridenour, our full interview with co-chairs of the Muncie Juneteenth event, and a replay of our interview with MCS CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski. For times and days of the programs, check our Local News page now. (Saturday, 9 a.m. on 102.9 FM, 1340 AM and WXFN.com. Sunday, 6:30 a.m. on 93.5 FM, 104.9 FM, as well as 104.1 FM, and free streams of all).

More Muncie neighborhood cleanups are scheduled Saturday. Mayor Dan Ridenour, from a social media post

The Muncie Sanitary District is involved with this annual event.