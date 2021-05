Two New Castle residents face a combined 16 felony charges after members of the Henry County Area Drug Task Force seized an estimated $150,000 worth of drugs from their home. The Star Press reports authorities found 20 pounds of pot along with meth, ecstasy, cocaine, LSD and prescription medicines during a raid at the home of 28 year old Justin Griffin and 27 year old Shianne Wilson on the 2900 block of South 14th Street.