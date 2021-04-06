Tuesday, 4/6/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Delaware County Commissioners went with the Governor, and have lifted the mask mandate, and made it an advisory instead. By state rule, schools still do have the mandate for the rest of the school year, and it is expected that many businesses will continue for now, as well. Delaware County buildings DO still require face coverings, as will many National chain stores. Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour told WLBC’s Steve Lindell last week that he will follow state guidelines, unless local officials make it more strict – so, it is assumed that masks will be suggested but not required of staff and guests at Muncie City Hall and other City buildings.

He called it a great jobs report – economist Michael Hicks, the Director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University. The March jobs report offered more evidence of a slowly strengthening recovery. Across major employment categories, the largest growth was in services, the largest part of which was in the Leisure and Hospitality Sector. This jobs report continues to point towards a slow recovery from the deepest employment downturn since the early years of the Great Depression. But, Hicks warned, the economy remains years away absorbing those workers displaced by the COVID recession.

Yesterday, it was a serious personal injury crash that the Madison County Sheriff’s was called to – at the intersection of county roads 600 S. and 200 E. Sheriff Scott Mellinger told the Herald Bulletin one of the occupants of the northbound vehicle was in serious condition.

This week and next – spring has arrived by way of the blooming cherry trees at White River State Park in Indy. A gift from Japan, they were given to Indianapolis and other American cities in 2012 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the cherry trees that have come to define spring in our nation’s capital.

Today is One Ball State Day. Last year, alumni, students, employees, and friends made more than 6,300 gifts totaling nearly $534,000. You can support the event by donating online at oneballstate.bsu.edu anytime until 11:59 p.m. tonight.

The Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting two events this week: an event regarding 2-stage ditches on April 7th at 10am. The location is 4399 E State Road 26, Hartford City, IN. The other regarding septic systems on April 9th at 10am – virtually. You can email pstory@flatlandresources.com to RSVP to either.

Reward grows to $325,000. That’s the total reward now, after The Indiana State Police received an anonymous donation of another $100,000 towards the Delphi Investigation reward fund, to bring the total to that amount, to be given to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. Call the TIP HOTLINE: 844-459-5786, and include all of your contact information.

First came a warning against posting images of COVID-19 vaccine cards on social media. Now, health officials are advising people not to laminate their cards either. Despite some companies offering to laminate vaccine cards for free, public health officials said that could damage the card. If you are set on doing it, experts advise making a backup first.

A wildfire at Indiana Dunes National Park…More than 300 acres at Indiana Dunes burned on Friday and Saturday. The fire happened in Miller Woods and was contained Saturday evening. There were no reports of injuries or property damage. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Anderson University has partnered with the Indiana Latino Institute (ILI) for a partnership with Indiana institutions of higher education to offer scholarships to academically gifted, low-income Latino students through the Indiana Latino Institute Higher Education Consortium.

Muncie is on the move – with breakfast! The event, hosted by the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce is this Wednesday, with breakfast at 6:45 a.m., and program from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. at the Horizon Convention Center. Tickets on sale at the door.