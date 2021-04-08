Thursday, 4/8/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Briefings over. With little or no advance warning, the weekly COVID Briefings by Gov. Holcomb are off. WLBC reached out for a one on one interview, and his office stated he is not doing those, either.

Are masks a “political thing?” Indiana Senate Democrats has a press conference this week, opposing the Governor’s end of the statewide mask mandate. They called on the governor to reinstate it immediately.

Effective immediately, the Pavilion Community Pharmacy, located in the main lobby of IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. This is the one recommended for patients aged 18 and older. Sign up at ourshot.in.gov or calling 211, for appointments Tuesday and Thursdays between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

With additional deputies in the room, it only took about two hours for a Madison county court jury to find Orlando Sutton guilty on all five charges in connection with the 2018 murder of Bryce Patterson. It was two counts of murder, attempted murder and two counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury. The Herald Bulletin said Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for 9 a.m. April 27.

It’s not yet the month of May, but cars will soon be back on track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Nearly a full field of NTT IndyCar Series drivers will participate in an open test at IMS today and tomorrow.

Despite being postponed twice, Rialzo funds are a vital resource to the Maternal Treatment Program and Women’s Recovery Home from Meridian Health Services. Support Rialzo today with a Night to Remember special packages, and a book commemorating the first 10 years of Rialzo! Buy on the Meridian website. And remember, the Charity Gala is April 9, 2022.

Taylor University officials have announced a return to the regular academic schedule in the fall of 2021. The academic year will begin as scheduled with in-person classes on August 30, and will include a full spring break.

If you are headed to the Muncie Children’s Museum anytime soon, bring your masks. They have made the decision to follow current Indiana school requirements and continue to require masks for all visitors age 8 and over. As you may have heard, the state is still requiring schools in Indiana to keep the mandate through the end of this school year.

Madison County has reached a settlement agreement with Catherine Ray, who alleged the county failed to provide her with means to communicate. Though seeking $30,000, the Madison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $9,500 payment to Ray, who was arrested by Anderson Police Department officers in 2018. She requested to make a telephone call and was provided with a device to help deaf people communicate, but it was not working.

Wanna help show off Muncie to Ball State freshman? Volunteers are needed for DWNTWN Tours. COVID-permitting, Vickie Veach from Downtown Development Partnership says they will be hosting 1 bus load of parents each day. Tour dates are in June and July, and they will need tour guides to be available from 2:45-4:30 each day. If you are interested in signing up please contact cheryl@downtownmuncie.org. You’ll even get a free t-shirt!

Honeywell Arts & Entertainment announced yesterday the addition of 13 indoor live shows at the Honeywell Center and Eagles Theatre with shows kicking off in August 2021. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. via HoneywellArts.org.

Notre Dame will require all students to be fully vaccinated as a condition to enroll at the university. According to the Observer, Notre Dame’s student newspaper, says the change will affect the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.