Thursday, 4/15/2021 Woof Boom Morning news

Yesterday at this time, WLBC’s Steve Lindell had the story of two active Silver Alerts: the 14 year old Elkhart boy was found safe, and the alert for the adult male from Warsaw was cancelled – no reason given.

By enrolling now, you can help schools plan ahead. That’s Muncie Community Schools CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski. She told WLBC Radio news yesterday that early enrollment help makes certain they have enough staffing hired to take great care of the kid’s classes.

People are still talking about this week’s decision by the Anderson Community Schools board to offer interim superintendent Joe Cronk the position. Cronk was offered the superintendent’s position in August 2020, but withdrew the contract before the board could vote. The Herald Bulletin says members of the Black community have urged the school board to name minority members to the search committee. The ACS board will vote on Cronk’s contract on April 29 at 6 p.m. during a public meeting.

Headed to Hartford? The Indiana Department of Transportation has closed State Road 3 in Hartford City for road reconstruction, between 5th Street and S.R. 26 – scheduled to reopen later this fall.

Ball State assistant men’s basketball coach Matt Crenshaw was named Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis’ head men’s basketball coach Tuesday. Crenshaw, a 2004 IUPUI graduate, was an assistant coach for the Cardinals the past three seasons.

Commencement update from Dr. K. As we’ve previously reported, all systems are GO for Muncie Central High School graduation, and we asked Dr. Kwiatkowski yesterday in the WLBC News Zoom Room, if there was any possibility that attendance MIGHT be expanded. Each graduate will be allotted the five – which of course is five MORE than last year’s ceremony!

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay will host a virtual fundraiser to support the team’s “Kicking the Stigma” initiative, which raises awareness for mental health disorders. The fundraiser will be May 3-6. Those participating include Darius Leonard, Peyton Manning, former Colts coach Tony Dungy, and actor Rob Lowe.

The New Castle School Board revealed several staff changes at Monday night’s meeting. Current Assistant Superintendent Lisa Smith will be leaving at the end of June, replaced by Adam McDaniel, the middle school principal. McDaniel’s replacement will be Eastwood’s principal Jacob White, while White’s replacement will be Chris York, according to the Courier Times.

Ball State University has extended the hours of its on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic, while also establishing a waiting list for those requesting to receive the Moderna vaccine before their scheduled appointment. The Health Professions Building’s Interprofessional Community Clinics, on West Riverside Ave. is the spot, with parking on the east side of the building. Make your appointment the usual way through the State’s system.

Another episode of Perspective, with WLBC’s David Burnett airs this Saturday. 8:30 a.m. on 102.9 FM, 1340 AM and WXFN.com, plus the podcast on WLBC.com

A Ball State grad is the first new CEO in 29 years for the Villages of Indiana. Shannon Schumacher will succeed Sharon Pierce, who is retiring after 29 years in charge of the state’s largest not-for-profit child and family services agency.