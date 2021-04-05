Monday, 4/5/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Governor Holcomb is sticking with plans to lift a mask order and state gathering limits on Tuesday. But he’s warning Indiana’s fight against the coronavirus isn’t over… Madison County decided over the weekend that they will also lift the Mandate. Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour told WLBC’s Steve Lindell Wednesday that City Hall will follow the State guidelines, unless the County Health Officer makes it stricter.

Time may be running out for the plan to do away with gun licenses in Indiana. An Indiana Senate panel has until this week to vote on the constitutional carry plan, or it will not make it to the full Senate for a vote. It’s already passed the House and would head to the governor’s desk if it passes the Senate.

Visitation and funeral details have been announced for Monroe County Deputy James A. Driver, who died in a crash last Monday while responding to a car accident. Visitation and the funeral will be held Tuesday at Sherwood Oaks Christian Church on Rogers Road in Bloomington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at the West & Parrish & Pedigo Funeral Home website.

Matt Miller was introduced Thursday evening as the new head football coach at Shenandoah High School, just the 10th in the program’s 48-year history. Miller replaces Jordan McCaslin who left after four seasons and a 33-14 record.

COVID closure, but for good reasons. Community Hospital Anderson has closed its COVID ward and Ascension Health has five patients with the virus, with three of those cases in the Intensive Care Unit, according to the Herald Bulletin.

To commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the end of WWII, the famous WWII C-47 Skytrain “That’s All Brother” is coming to Cincinnati April 16-18. The aircraft led 800 other aircraft on D-Day over Normandy will be on display at Butler County Regional Airport – Hogan Field With ride seats available for purchase or tour the inside. Other military and vintage aircraft will also be on display.

Two ‘SpongeBob’ episodes, one about ‘clam flu’ and the other about stealing a woman’s underwear, pulled from Nickelodeon. “Deemed offensive” a Nickelodeon representative told NBC News on Wednesday.

As we reported in early February when it happened, Anderson Police Department officer Joe Todd rescued a woman from a burning house. He has been recognized in the Congressional Record. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th District, honored the Officer on the floor of the U.S. House – he also was honored with a Life Saving Award from the Anderson Police Department for his actions. Todd is credited with rescuing a 59-year-old Anderson woman from the burning house.