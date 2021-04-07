Man Pleads Guilty In Crash That Killed Children

A plea deal for a Blackford County man whom authorities say caused a head on crash that killed his two children. 37 year old

Robert W. Cook pleaded guilty to five counts of causing death when driving with a controlled substance in system and possession of meth, and a single count of dealing in a narcotic drug in connection with the accident that left 6 year old Justus Wayne Cook and 5 year old Raelynn Michelle Cook, dead. The children lived with their mother in Muncie.