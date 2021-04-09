Friday, 4/9/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Area Universities received some money. As we told you yesterday, it was a record setting year for One BSU Day. President Mearns explained how the funds will be used. You can SEE that entire WLBC Zoom Room interview now, on the WLBC Newscenter Facebook page.

Upland’s Taylor Athletics Day of Giving on February 24, showing a 30-percent increase in funds raised and a 24-percent jump in individual donors in the second year of the initiative – with 355 total gifts coming in from 315 individuals.

A man who took part in protests and riots in Fort Wayne last year wants charges brought against police. Balin Brake lost an eye after he was hit in the face with a teargas canister in May of last year. He and the ACLU are already suing the city in civil court claiming officers used excessive force in trying to disperse the crowd.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is shifting from politics to books. On Wednesday, Simon and Schuster revealed that the former Indiana governor has signed a double-book deal with the publisher. The first book will be Pence’s autobiography, which at the moment is scheduled to hit book shelves in 2023.

Anderson Paramount Theatre is excited to announce the addition of six live shows to its live schedule in 2021. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m., via AndersonParamount.org. These shows are presented in partnership with the Anderson Paramount Theatre and Honeywell Arts & Entertainment.

The chairman of the Delaware-Grant-Madison County chapter of the Indiana Democrat African American Caucus has moved on to become the statewide organization’s president. Lindsay Brown, who was chapter president for four years, was unanimously voted president of the state’s IDAAC a couple of weeks ago, according to the Herald Bulletin.

The Madison County Coroner’s office has released the name of the driver who died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning. The Herald Bulletin said Archie Boyett, 44, Anderson, died as a result of the crash. An autopsy has been scheduled for today at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital.

How often do you think you sit a day? The American Heart Association says one in four adults are sitting longer than eight hours a day, which can affect both your physical and mental health.

First Choice for Women’s Walk for Life will be a hybrid event this year. They will host it virtually Thursday May 20 thru Saturday May 22. They will hold a live event Saturday May 22 at Mounds State Park at 10am.

Everyone’s talking about masks, shots, and more. WLBC’s Listening – and our guest this morning at 8:50 a.m. is Dr. Lynn Witty from the BSU Healthy Lifestyle Center.

Taylor football has announced that is has added a game against NCAA Division III Wittenberg for Saturday, April 17 at 7:00 pm inside Turner Stadium. TU’s new season finale will now be the 17th and the Trojans will plan to honor their 17-man senior class prior to the game’s start, with a Senior Day ceremony starting at 6:40 pm.