You can get free tax help into May through AARP as it continues to help taxpayers up until the new May 17th tax filing deadline.
Until April 15, AARP has four sites open on an appointment-only basis. From April 15 until May 14, two sites will be open each week, still proving help with returns by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 765-283-9680.
Free Tax Help Until Mid May
