Henry County Memorial Park is going on the National Register of Historic Places and Indiana Register of Historic Sites and Structures. There will be an event to mark the announcement at 2 p.m. April 18 in the park at 2221 N. Memorial Drive.
Henry County Memorial Park is the largest living war memorial park in the state of Indiana, according to a release.
Area Park Going On National Register of Historic Places
