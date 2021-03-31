Wednesday, 3/31/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

BIG numbers sign up, again. The Indiana Department of Health announced yesterday morning that more than 79,000 Hoosiers ages 30 to 39 signed up for their free COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, the first day of their eligibility. Beginning this morning, Hoosiers age 16 and older will be eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Opening Day for the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals is Thursday, and Major League Baseball says it will loosen restrictions on players and staff members when 85% are fully vaccinated. Once a team reaches that mark, players will be allowed to travel with their families, go to restaurants, and not wear a mask on the bench or in the bullpen.

Tomorrow, the April Child Abuse Prevention Month kickoff virtual event is hosted by The Indiana Department of Child Services, in partnership with The Villages. At 1 p.m. the kickoff event will feature a variety of speakers. The Zoom link is posted on our Local News page now. If you suspect abuse or neglect, please call the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-800-5556. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86202645846?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#success

One of the traditions of the Month of May is being called off. The 500 Festival Parade will not happen this year. If you already bought tickets for the parade, you can expect to hear more from the 500 Festival sometime this week.

Alexandria is trying to fund a July 3rd fireworks show. They need to raise $7,000 by June 1st – and all donations are welcome at the Huntington Bank in Alex – please makes checks payable to Citizens for Alexandria Community Fireworks.

Celebration, delayed. Due to the forecasted cold weather tomorrow, United Way of Delaware, Henry and Randolph Counties has decided to postpone the Celebration event at Canan Commons. A rescheduled date with be coming soon.

Last Thursday, the CEO’s of Facebook, Twitter and Google were called to testify before the full Energy and Commerce Committee. 6th District Congressman Greg Pence said there was a bipartisan approach to the questions… Hear the entire conversation from the WLBC Zoom Room on our Local News Page now. https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/6th-dist-congressman-greg-pence-mar29

Butler University announced Tuesday it would make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all students, including international students or those from out of state. If there is enough vaccine leftover, faculty and staff will be able to get the shot of campus. The Indiana State Department of Health is making the Pfizer vaccine available for all colleges and universities across the state. The goal is to have as many students as possible vaccinated before the end of the semester.

Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell announced that the number of funded accounts in the state’s tax-advantaged CollegeChoice 529 education savings plans has surpassed 400,000. The plans provide families with flexibility and choice when it comes to saving for education after high school. Funds can be used at any eligible school or qualified apprenticeship program, both in- and out-of-state.

The high-pitched hum of cicadas is a noise we typically experience during the summer. However, this year it will be produced in even larger numbers as Cicada Brood X is set to emerge after 17 years. Depending on temperatures, they will emerge between late April and late May. They are great food – for birds, squirrels and even pets. When it comes to humans, besides providing the loud background noise of the summer they won’t pose any threat.