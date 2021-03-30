Tuesday, 3/30/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Another group allowed to sign up. As we told you first, just after 8 a.m. yesterday, the state is expanding the eligibility for COVID vaccines once again

Several Indiana auto plants can’t get computer chips made overseas. Gerry Dick, with Inside Indiana Business, say it affects many

For clarity, this has nothing to do with COVID – and NOW, there’s word of a shortage of materials for the foam that goes into the seats of new cars – and that’s causing some plant problems, too.

The Statistical Area Designation – and its potential negative federal funding impact to several Indiana cities, because of changing population guidelines

6th District Congressman Greg Pence told us yesterday in the WLBC Radio News Zoom Room, that he’s been advocating for Muncie, Columbus and others

With two road matches remaining in the regular season, the head coach of the Ball State Men’s Volleyball program is trying to finish strong

Joel Walton who announced his retirement at the conclusion of this season, speaking to WLBC’s Steve Lindell last week. Road matches await this Friday and Saturday nights.

Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott is asking for the public’s assistance in locating any adult children as next of kin for Wesley Prickett, born Sept. 25, 1985. Prickett’s last known address was 2802 Raible Ave., Anderson. Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County coroner’s office at 765-646-9244.

Your most precious travel accessory this summer is going to be a small white piece of paper. Some destinations, cruise lines and major sports venues are already requiring travelers to provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. If you lose your card – the one with the CDC logo – you should return to the place you received your vaccination and ask for a replacement. Forbes magazine says digital vaccine passports may become a reality in the future, but for now your paper vaccination record card is an extremely valuable possession.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes had two announcements last week – they have moved their Spring Banquet fundraiser from April to August, due to crowd sizing restrictions. And, June 25 is the date for their annual golf outing – which has grown to two flights – it will close the Delaware Country Club for that date.

What a difference a year makes. Actually, what a difference a few weeks makes — March Madness has been a big help for Indiana’s hotel and tourism industry. Gerry Dick, with Inside Indiana Business

He says it’s also helped the city’s image as a place that can pull off huge events, and that means more big events in Indiana’s future.

Senator Mike Braun says there is a huge lack of transparency about what’s going on at the southern border from the Biden Administration. Kurt Darling reports

A Crown Point police car stolen by John Dillinger will be returning to the city…Dillinger escaped from the jail in Crown Point in March 1934 by fooling jailers with a gun carved out of wood. After he escaped, he stole the sheriff’s police car and drove it to Chicago. The Northwest Indiana Times says the car, which has been fully restored, will return to Crown Point April 3.

The Wayne County Health Department vaccinated 640 people with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot at clinic this past weekend. By receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the recipients should have the vaccine’s full effect after 28 days.

Maybe this upcoming Easter weekend will have you in front of a television – and that might have a negative impact on your life

The Hamilton County Commissioners have extended their face covering resolution for another 30 days. The policy requires employees and people visiting county buildings to wear a face covering when inside.

“Music has the power to unify,” said Scott Watkins, new executive director of Muncie Symphony Orchestra. Audiences can get their first taste of the refreshed MSO this summer when the 2021 season kicks off with a subscribers-only classical concert on May 22.

Alexandria Farmers and Artists Market opening day will be May 7th, and will happen weekly – COVID willing. Contact the Alex Chamber for info.

Workers at the Nestle plant in Anderson have taken another step toward unionizing by filing for an election with the National Labor Relations Board. The Herald Bulletin reports ballots will be gathered and counted by the NLRB on April 27. A simple majority in favor of unionizing is required for the measure to pass.