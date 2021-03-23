Tuesday, 3/23/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Gun talk in Indiana. Working together to get rid of illegal guns. That’s the goal of a proposed task force in central Indiana. Kurt Darling reports

You’ve probably seen the “Kicking the Stigma” commercial featuring Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay, which is meant to address mental health issues. Irsay tells CNN the goal of the campaign is to embrace people who suffer from mental illness issues

Irsay says he’s proud to lend his name to the campaign and help push it forward in any way he can.

Construction on a new shell building in New Castle is underway. Henry County officials told Inside Indiana Business that the new construction will be the New Castle-Henry County Industrial Park’s third spec building. The 50,000-square-foot building is situated on 15 acres and will feature a 32-foot clear ceiling height when completed.

More, GOOD Local news – Muncie Central knows already that they’re State Finals-bound

Principal Chris Walker from last week, with WLBC’s Steve Lindell.

The annual Indiana Leadership Prayer Breakfast is today at 8:00 a.m. The online breakfast will be broadcast live on YouTube Channel WHMB TV 40. It will be rebroadcasted on television tonight from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on WHMB TV 40. Its purpose is to pray for and with state leaders and the people they serve.

This is National Sunshine Week, which has been observed since 2005, when it was launched by the American Society of News Editors to highlight the importance of open government and freedom of information at all levels of government. Like many states, Indiana has what have become known as “open meeting” and “open records” laws. These laws ensure that members of a community can observe the operations of local and state government and have access to public documents.

Free food note for New Castle. Today’s Henry County Tailgate at 10:00 AM will be at First Baptist Church. Starting APRIL 9, Henry County Tailgates will be on FRIDAYS due to construction.

When Del Com returns from spring break, they’ll have a new coach. Kylie Johnson, a 2007 Delta High School graduate, was named the Delta Eagles’ varsity volleyball coach was named last week.

Today, in celebration of National Ag Day, the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture have teamed up to launch a new augmented reality education opportunity for students of all ages but with a focus on grades eight, nine and 10. The curriculum is intended to immerse and excite Hoosier students in three distinct Indiana agricultural sectors. Students will utilize their mobile device or school tablet to download an app and activate the experience, which operates by scanning a QR code.

Saluting law enforcement, in Yorktown – at last week’s Town Council meeting

Town Manager Pete Olson.

The 5th annual Young Artist Exhibition will accept submissions from Monday, March 29, through Wednesday, April 7. Due to COVID-19, all submissions will be accepted virtually using the form found on muncieyoungartist.com. The exhibition is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade with either 2D or 3D pieces, hosted by Cornerstone Center for the Arts.