Thursday, 3/4/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Numbers are up, and down – and that’s a very good thing. IUBMH said as of yesterday at 9 a.m., only 9 COVID in patients – that’s the DOWN number. The UP number? 88% of the ICU beds are being used – but that’s because of NON COVID cases. And, now Hoosiers ages 50 and older are eligible to sign up for the vaccine.

Indiana Senator Todd Young will run for a second term next year. Young’s reelection bid is no surprise, but he made it official in a five-minute YouTube video earlier this week.

Fort Wayne is saying no to a grant that would have meant more electric vehicle charging stations in the city. The Fort Wayne City Council voted 3-4 Tuesday against an ordinance for the Volkswagen Electric Vehicle Project Funding Grant Program. They already have 40 electric charging stations around the city.

The Excel Center, Goodwill’s network of 15 adult high schools, has helped over 300 adults graduate with Indiana Core 40 high school diplomas since the beginning of the 2020 – 21 school year. The Anderson location recently celebrated their new graduates in a virtual commencement on February 20. To view the Anderson graduation ceremony, click on the link below or visit The Excel Center YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2A9Tj68YcTU&t=6s

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana has promoted Christy Barlow to vice president of membership. She most recently served as the senior director of membership. Barlow holds a bachelor’s degree from Marian University.

COVID update from the state again yesterday. Blue and Yellow, statewide. No counties are Orange, and no Red on the weekly color coded map update from the State of Indiana. In fact, Delaware and all connected counties surrounding are Blue – the lowest threat level. And, now Hoosiers ages 50 and older are eligible to sign up for the vaccine.

Legislators are making a second try at controlling panhandling in Indianapolis. Legislators voted last year to ban panhandling near businesses or parking meters but a federal court ruled it unconstitutional. The new bill tries instead to draw a line between panhandling and harassment. Someone who keeps pestering you when you’ve already said no, or who acts in a threatening manner, could be charged with harassment and face up to three months in jail.

This week, Mike Braun, and fellow Senator Todd Young introduced a resolution honoring the 100th anniversary of Hoosier Gym & 35th anniversary of “Hoosiers.” This basketball gymnasium and museum is located in Knightstown, Indiana and was the filming location for the 1986 basketball movie “Hoosiers”, starring Gene Hackman and Dennis Hopper.

The BSU connection to pro hoops: the NBA has announced it will again use the “Elam Ending” — a scoring format created by and named after Dr. Nick Elam, an assistant professor of educational leadership at Ball State’s Teachers College — as its “competitive format” for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, which will be held March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Anderson Symphony Orchestra is moving forward to complete the current concert season. Several free “pop-up” concerts have been scheduled for those patrons who feel comfortable in attending live events. The full orchestra will perform outdoors with special guests Jon McLaughlin and Sarah Scarborough McLaughlin on Saturday, June 5, at Madison Park Church of God. Ticket holders are invited to bring picnic items and spread out 6 feet apart on the lawn.