A Muncie woman arrested for breaking into a home is now charged with burglarizing at least four others. 49 year old Heather Anne Clement was preliminarily charged with four more counts of burglary, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison. The Star Press reports Clement broke into a home in the 4800 block of East Heritage Circle, she stole two vehicles — a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2004 Honda CRV — and other items including a television.