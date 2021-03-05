Friday, 3/5/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

The Track, and a lot of shots. As of Wednesday at 2:30 p.m

That’s Dr. Lindsay Weaver from the State Department of Health. Of course, you don’t have to travel to Indy for yours – Hoosiers 50+ can make an appointment online, and by calling 211.

Police have made an arrest – a Muncie teenager arrested this week in the triple homicide of three Michigan men found shot to death in a northside apartment. 18 year old Chandler Willard Harris II was being held without bond in the Delaware County jail. He was preliminarily charged with murder and robbery, according to online jail records. Harris was booked into the jail early Thursday according to the Muncie newspaper.

Last year there were no high school spring sports in Indiana because of the coronavirus, but that does not appear to be the case this year. John Herrick reports.

Anderson has taken bids under advisement for this year’s street paving program and for the construction of pickleball courts. The Anderson Board of Public Works on Wednesday took under advisement three contractors’ bids for street paving work.

You may have seen the viral video of the school principal fixing a student’s haircut. You might not know, that was Jason Smith, from Stonybrook Intermediate and Middle School in Indianapolis – a Ball State Doctoral Candidate. If you missed the video, he had to deal with a student that wouldn’t remove his hat in class – because he was uncomfortable with his haircut. Smith drove to his house, picked up his clippers, and headed back to his office, where he proceeded to deliver on his promise to fix the cut. He did, and no more issues.

Customers in Indiana and Ohio will begin to notice CenterPoint Energy’s name and logo over the next several. CenterPoint Energy acquired Vectren in 2019. Starting in April, you’ll see the name and logo on your bill, website and automated phone system. Customers should still use the Vectren website and same phone number to report emergencies or reach company representatives.

Food insecurity. You’re Talking, and WLBC’s Listening – about the continued need for food assistance. An estimated 40% of those that attend Tailgate distributions are first timers, according to Robby Tomkins

He is our featured guest this morning at about 8:50 a.m., as we listen to the community’s need for how to help – and get help.

More positive statistics for Indiana, from Dr. Box during the Wednesday briefing

The Herald Bulletin reports that for now, vaccine supply remains at 2,000 doses a week for the Madison County health department. They have requested the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine that only requires one shot and was just approved for emergency use. Stephanie Grimes emphasized that all three vaccines approved so far are effective and Hoosiers should get the first dose available to them.

13 years in prison for a Muncie man who struck and killed a local motorcyclist. 55 year old Rickey Lee Griffin had pleaded guilty in January to leaving the scene of a traffic accident resulting in death. 16 years was possible, but the 13-year term was the maximum allowed under the terms of a plea agreement. 68-year-old Charles C. Brown of Muncie was killed.

The state may give local prosecutors some help to go after high-tech crimes:

The ALS Social Security Disability Insurance Access Act was signed into law in December, but due to how the Social Security Administration interpreted this law, ALS patients who had already applied for the disability benefits they are entitled to, were still being forced to wait the five months. Senator Mike Braun, who co-founded the bipartisan Senate ALS Caucus with Senator Chris Coons, introduced a bill to clarify this issue, which passed the Senate earlier this week.

Muncie is one of the Top 10 Cities with the Most Affordable Housing Markets. Insurify says some stand-out findings: Median home listing price is 75.4% below the national average. Median days on the market: 63, which is 17.11% below the national average. Likely undervalued at present, Muncie’s housing market could also have long-term growth potential despite the effects of the pandemic.