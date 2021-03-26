Friday, 3/26/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

The law in Delaware county, working together. Delaware Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman, Sheriff Tony Skinner, and Muncie Police Chief Nathan Sloan are pleased to announce that the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has joined forces with the Muncie Police Department to reunite the unit formerly known as the Muncie / Delaware County Drug Task Force. This unit had remarkable success in the identification, arrest, and prosecution of major drug dealers and drug traffickers.

Ironman is thinking ahead, and being very cautious to protect athletes and the public, as the world comes to Muncie on October 2 for the Ironman Muncie 70 point three, and the new Ironman Indiana events

That’s race director Brian Myrick again – hear that entire interview this weekend on This Week in Delaware County with Steve Lindell.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett noted yesterday that we see the light at the end of the tunnel, and that light is getting brighter. He also noted his appreciation to Governor Holcomb’s decision to leave decisions up to local governments, as the changes he announced that go into effect April 6th.

Ball State’s President wants the community to know that the vast majority of students and staff are following the guidelines, and it shows in the statistics

Geoffrey Mearns made it clear, yesterday in the WLBC Zoom Room, that no one should let their guard down for now.

If you’re headed to Indy anytime soon, don’t forget your mask. Marion county and Indianapolis will keep their mask mandate – despite the announcement by Governor Holcomb earlier this week, rescinding the statewide mask effort beginning April 6th. In short: Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett says if you work in, or visit Indy – no changes to the face covering requirement there.

The Edgewood Town Council has voted to close the town court after the court lost money the past three years. The council voted 5-1 Wednesday to close the court, with Jodi Norrick casting the lone vote in opposition.

Some events noted by the Herald Bulletin: The Lapel American Legion Post 212 will host a deep-fried pork loin dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 5, at the Chesterfield Community Church of God. The Alexandria Artists & Farmers Market will host its grand opening on Friday, May 7.