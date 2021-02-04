Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

More COVID improvements for Indiana. With the new color-coded weekly map update yesterday, only four counties are RED, and Blackford, Jay, and Randolph counties are YELLOW – one step away from BLUE which is the lowest threat-level. Delaware and Madison counties are in good shape – still ORANGE, but only a small improvement away from lesser restrictions.

More now from our coverage of the Senator Todd Young press conference on Wednesday – he was asked for the reason that some lawmakers are opposed to the larger direct payments being proposed by the Biden Administration

We will be sharing much of that entire conversation this this weekend, on This Week in Delaware County.

The CDC and many other health officials still claim the vaccine is just that – but Delaware County Health Officer Donna Wilkins caused alarm in a personal Facebook post which was since taken down. Wilkins referenced a David Martin, who supposedly made claims that gene therapy is what is being injected. We asked Dr. Wilkins for a comment, and she wrote, “I often post things on social media to just inform people of what is out there. If I agree with it, I will state as such. I just said “interesting,” “Please watch.” I did not endorse what was stated.”

Yesterday morning at this time, police were still dealing with an overnight multi-vehicle crash involving a train in rural Madison County. The Alexandria-area episode caused no injuries, but two people were taken to the hospital for observation.

Forward Visions of Muncie is planning the Black Music Month Celebration, June 26 at McCullough Park. The 12 noon – 8 p.m. will feature three bands, and all are welcome to attend this free event. The event happened in 2019, but was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID.

A bill that would ban the renaming of some Hoosier cities has been passed by the Indiana Senate. It would stop 140 cities from being renamed, including Indianapolis, Evansville, Vincennes, and Clarksville. It will be heard by the House next.

The Ball State football program added to its 2021 signing class Wednesday with three more high school standouts. Along with the recruits signed during the early period in December, BSU’s class now stands at 21. The Cardinals’ latest additions feature Indiana’s Mr. Football in Center Grove running back Carson Steele. The full class comes from across the Midwest and beyond, including four from Indiana.

Additional coverage from our coverage earlier this week of a press conference by Senator Todd Young. He’s in favor of fixes to the immigration system, but would like to see discussion and consensus

You’ll hear that press conference this weekend, on This Week in Delaware County on several of our Woof Boom Radio stations. On an unrelated note, from the same Senator: Young (R-Ind.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) introduced a resolution calling on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Communist China and rebid it to another country unless Beijing immediately addresses numerous violations of human rights.

In the Logansport area, no one is sure just when Cynthia Newman died, but her daughter has been arrested in her death. Jaclyn Beebout says her mother was alive at Thanksgiving, but she’s not sure after that. But police in Logansport arrested Beebout after finding the 65-year-old’s decaying body in a chair in her home. Beebout admits to not reporting her mother’s death as she told police she didn’t want to be alone. Beebout is now in jail and awaiting charges.

The State Senate approved a bill this week which would allow farmers and property developers to drain up to 80% of the state’s remaining wetlands. Opponents to the bill argue that wetlands serve many purposes, including water filtration, water storage, groundwater replenishment, and flood control.

Nursing homes would have to allow visitors despite the pandemic under a bill headed for a Senate vote next week:

Logansport native and TV anchor, Jill Ditmire, has died at 56. According to a release, natural causes.

Anderson High School would like to congratulate senior, Asher Goar on his prestigious NROTC full ride scholarship to The Citadel! Asher currently serves as an AHS NJROTC 1st Lieutenant and Athletic Team Captain, according to a social media post by the school.