Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

A Blue county, for the first time in months. Starke County in Northwestern Indiana has a weekly 2-metric score of 0.5, the lowest COVID threat level in the state. The next-lowest color code of the weekly map update is yellow, and that is the most evident in our nearby counties: Delaware, Madison, Grant, Jay and Henry. Randolph County: you have the best score nearby, at 1.0.

Indiana seems to be much better off than other states in organization, structure and planning for COVID vaccines. Dr. Box: how many have signed up so far?

Dr. Weaver, also from the State Department of Health: who will be next?

If you are a part of an illegal assembly and a crime is committed, you could face misdemeanor charges, under a bill being considered by the state Senate. The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana and the Marion County prosecutor’s office call the new bill unconstitutional. The bill now goes before the full Senate and must pass the Senate and House before it can become law.

If you missed last night’s virtual open house for the Muncie Area Career Center, Lee Ann Kwiatkowski told WLBC’s Steve Lindell how to replay the event, and get contact info

The career center has become even more valuable lately to help “skill up” people look for a next career.

A former president and CEO of Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Dr. James H. Stephens, died Feb. 4 in Statesboro, Georgia. The 73 year old, served as president and CEO of what was then St. John’s Hospital from 1986 through 1997.

WISH-TV digital sub channel 8.4 has launched Diya TV – programming is geared toward Indian American and South Asian interests in the United States, with programming rooted in news and investigative journalism in English, Hindi, and Punjabi. For more information and instructions to re-scan your television to get Diya TV, visit: WISHTV.com/diya-tv

Same vaccine permissions for now. No change to who’s next in line for COVID vaccines after yesterday’s update from Dr. Box

She went on to say that the State is very ready to distribute more, faster – but need more shots

Anger over a statement a school superintendent made about Black Lives Matter. John Herrick reports on the concerns of parents at Hamilton Southeastern Schools

Upward Pathways is a training program that we told you about last week, with Muncie Community Schools Adult Ed and Tyson Foods. Now, in her own words, Lee Ann Kwiatkowski from our WLBC News Zoom Room interview yesterday.

Indiana has had a lot of basketball news lately – the NCAA Bubble, plus the upcoming women’s Big 10 and now Men’s basketball tournaments coming to Indy, but the IHSAA has MORE than just boys and girls basketball events

Paul Neittig, the Commissioner, from his conversation which will be heard this weekend on our Woof Boom Radio basketball broadcasts.

Congratulations to the MLK Dream Team winners of the Jim and Marilyn Carey Community Service Award, and the MLK Dream Team essay contest winners. Those recognized for service to the community are: Dr. Sam Abram, The League of Woman Voters, Ms. Julie Mason, Muncie Resist, Project Benny: Masks for Muncie, and to the late Mr. Steve Robert. And we also celebrate the MLK Dream Team essay contest winners. They are:

Elementary Winners

1st place: 4th grader Shiloh Ramos from EWA

2nd place: 4th grader Ava Brennan from Yorktown

3rd place: 4th grader Mariska Bjerke from Yorktown

Middle School Winners:

1st place: Caitlin Carter 8th grader from Burris

2nd place: Hunter Coppernoll 8th grader from Delta

3rd place: Aaron Buehler 6th grader from Yorktown

High School Winners:

1st place: Brooke Stallings 12th grader from Muncie Central

2nd place: Avery Seale 9th grader from Muncie Central

3rd place: Waverly Daughterly 9th grader from Muncie Central

Congratulations!

One thing that CAN’T be done virtually – but WILL be done in person

Jay Julian, President of the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce.

Daleville Town Council has approved a motion to add a canine officer to the police department. Officer Buddy Combs purchased a German shepherd with his own funds, and a trainer with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department has agreed to train both Combs and his new dog. Anderson Police made some dog news, too: After eight years of service, Anderson police canine Duke is retiring. The Anderson Board of Public Safety voted Monday to approve the retirement of Duke and to allow his handler, Chaz Willis, to take possession of the dog.

With so many Americans at home during the pandemic, there’s been more than enough opportunity to add a new member to the family. It’s the coronavirus pandemic baby boom, and Community Hospital North has delivered more babies than any other hospital in the state, with the hospital seeing a 30-percent increase in birth over last January.