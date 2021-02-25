Thursday, 2/25/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

More COVID coverage. Yesterday’s weekly Governor Briefing outlined the new allowed-ages for vaccine sign up

Dr. Kristine Box sounded upbeat, and rightfully so

Murder charges against a Fort Wayne man accused of killing two men at a gas station

There’s a new leader for the Daleville Community Schools as the Board made a unanimous selection of Greg Roach to succeed longtime Superintendent Paul Garrison. Roach, who is assistant superintendent and business manager for Blackford County Schools, will start April 1 as assistant superintendent at Daleville before moving into the top position on July 1 after Garrison retires June 30.

A Muncie woman’s family is MIA.

Another busy weekend for student athletes coming up, as we check in with IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neittig

The 500 Festival has chosen 33 women from Indiana be 2021 500 Festival Princesses. They represent 16 Indiana colleges and universities as well as 21 cities and towns across the state. They were selected based on communication skills, academic performance, community involvement, commitment to service.

During the month of March, the City of Noblesville will host several events surrounding the collegiate men’s college basketball championship. “Hoops at the Hill” involves the city partnering with local restaurants, merchants, and experience-based businesses on tournament-themed promotions and giveaways. Most events will take place at Federal Hill Commons in Downtown Noblesville and will include a Fan Jam car parade, watch party, gift card drawings and item giveaways.

More and more Blue in Indiana. As you likely know by now, Blue is the best color code on the weekly COVID map from the Indiana State Department of Health. Delaware county joined the growing list on the lowest threat-level, and almost all surrounding counties are the same. In fact, there are now only three counties in the state in the Orange level – the remainder are Yellow, which is one step away from the Blue.

Yesterday’s COVID briefing was very upbeat, with even more positive news as we all navigate the situation, and Dr. Box made it clear – Indiana still needs more shots, for the many that still want to sign up

She also stated that the guidelines for availability need to be followed

With this week’s announcements about IU and Purdue planning for in-person commencements this spring, we are wondering what Ball State’s plans are – and we’ll have than answer directly from President Mearns on tomorrow’s news at about this time.

The budget turn-around at Muncie Community schools has been a big positive for the community. The Indianapolis Public Schools has a seemingly bigger hole just announced this week: 15-million-dollars this year, and as much as 18 million-dollars next year. Cuts are being considered, reportedly affecting students and programs, rather than laying off teachers.

Accused of stealing a shotgun — a woman who’s not allowed to own one

A state agency is conducting an investigation of Evelyne’s Day Care in Anderson, after the owner’s brother was arrested on a charge of child molesting. Marni Lemons, deputy director of communications for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA), told the Herald Bulletin Monday the agency is conducting an investigation to determine if there have been any licensing violations that would require action. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said his office requested the FSSA investigation into any possible licensing problems.

Reporting flood areas just got easier in Muncie. The Sanitary District has already enabled a new reporting portal, as explained by District Administrator John Barlow at yesterday’s MSD meeting

Another Indiana history note: this week in 1932, Anderson celebrated the 200th Anniversary of George Washington’s birth. Pageants, plays, and speeches were on the programs also happened in Greensburg, Connersville, Greencastle, and Martinsville.