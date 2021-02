Quick thinking and quick action by an Anderson police officer likely saved the life of a local woman from a Sunday fire that destroyed a home on West Eighth Street. The Herald Bulletin reports Officer Joe Todd was on patrol about 9 p.m. when he noticed smoke coming from the house in the 100 block of West Eighth. Todd spotted a 39 year old woman on the porch who ran back inside the house. He followed her and pulled the distraught woman back outside.