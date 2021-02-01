Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available in Delaware County, and all vaccines are FREE to those with and without health insurance. The Delaware County Health Department is asking you to do your part to keep the community safe: get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you are eligible. For more information on eligibility, local vaccination sites, and frequently asked questions, visit “Our Shot Delaware County dot org.”

The Indy Star reported over the weekend, that no arrests have been made after a threatening letter was sent to the Indiana Democratic Party’s headquarters last week, days before President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Democrats did not provide specific information about what the letter said. A spokeswoman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said police have closed the case after determining the threat was not credible. After receiving the threatening letter, the Democratic party responded by taking down the list of party staff and State Central Committee members from its website.

Ivy Tech Community College has named Dr. Stacy Atkinson as chancellor for the new Hamilton County campus, effective March 1. The College recently announced its Hamilton County location in Noblesville would become its 19th full-service campus with expanded programming to meet the needs of Hamilton County students, employers, and community.

More quick tax tips from The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR): File your taxes electronically, if possible, as this is faster and more accurate. If you file the old fashioned way – by mail, check to ensure your return is complete and correct. Write clearly and use blue or black ink.

Sweetwater, the world’s leading music technology and instrument retailer based in Fort Wayne, says it made more than $1 billion in revenue in 2020. The company also added more than 400 jobs last year, and opened a new distribution center that is nearly 500,000 square feet.

Across the country there are certain populations that resist the idea of getting vaccinated for COVID-19. An article posted last week on MuncieJournal.com aimed to address that issue, specifically for the black population in Muncie. WaTasha Barnes Griffin is Chief Executive Officer of the YWCA of Central Indiana, and wrote, “I got the COVID-19 vaccine dose #1. Me. Well educated, informed, afraid, and adamant that I would not.” She continued, “I did it for my Mama. I did it for my Grandma. I did it for marginalized communities where I engage, I did it for you.” She also gave credit to the Open Door staff, where she received her shot.

Grant, Jay, Delaware and Madison counties this week – that’s the plan for Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate food distributions. We saw over the weekend, a social media post for a Meat Monday today – seeking volunteers to pack meat to be distributed at the events.

Mayor Chris Jensen and the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce held an event on Friday morning to honor former Congresswoman Susan Brooks and her eight years serving Indiana’s Fifth District. Jensen proclaimed it “Congresswoman Susan W. Brooks Day” and also had the honor of presenting Brooks with the Sagamore of the Wabash Award from Gov. Eric Holcomb. The award is one of the highest honor bestowed by the governor and is a personal tribute usually given to those who have rendered a distinguished service to the state or to the governor. The Noblesville Chamber gave Brooks a “Piece of Noblesville” with a Star Brick with a plaque to thank her for her service to the community and its businesses.