IU HEALTH UPDATE from Dr. Bird

What follows is a Saturday, 7am update via paid email advertising from the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce:

At IU Health, we’re committed to updating you on the latest COVID-19 vaccine news and providing answers to questions you might have. With new and sometimes confusing information about the COVID-19 vaccines, IU Health is sorting through the facts to bring you trusted and accurate information as quickly as possible.

Late last year, the Food and Drug Administration found two vaccines to be safe and effective and authorized them for emergency use – one from Pfizer, the other from Moderna. These groundbreaking medical advances have given our caregivers a renewed sense of hope in their battle with COVID-19.

On Dec. 16, IU Health administered the first COVID-19 vaccine to Dr. Steven Roumpf and nurse Joseph Majchrowicz, both emergency medicine clinicians, who were the first to roll up their sleeves. Since then, IU Health has given more than 100,000 shots statewide.

IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital is currently administering more than 400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine each day. On Jan. 22, Linda Benner, a retired teacher and Muncie resident, received the hospital’s 10,000th dose. IU Health Blackford and Jay hospitals recently launched COVID-19 vaccine clinics, too, furthering access for residents of IU Health’s East Central Region and surrounding areas.

As Hoosiers prepare to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, IU Health reaffirms its commitment to being a trusted source of information and providing timely updates and helpful information to you and your family. To that end, we’ve created an online COVID-19 vaccine resource. This site will be updated regularly with information and guidelines that businesses, churches and other organizations can use to help safely return to in-person operations because of the vaccine’s immunity effect.

Rest assured, we will continue to provide the best possible care for all healthcare needs as we navigate the distribution of the vaccine.

Dr. Jeff Bird