Friday, 2/19/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Now possible flooding?? Temperatures are supposed to warm up soon all across Indiana

Which is why meteorologist Aaron Updike with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says you need to make sure your drains are clear, so when the snow melts, the water has some place to go.

A new allocation of rental assistance will be available soon – who is it for?

Jacob Sipe is Executive Director Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority

He explained this week how to sign up to know when it’s ready for applications

The Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees denied the request Wednesday of a multiracial group of city leaders to meet in regard to a request to establish a non-voting group of Black stakeholders to weigh in on the controversial superintendent search, according to the Herald Bulletin.

Tracking the Indiana Session

Today from 4-8p, TeenWorks will be hosting their Muncie Fundraiser Night at Noodles & Company! Just mention TeenWorks for 25% of your meal to go to the group, according to a post from the City of Muncie.

We know it’s cold and snowy right now, but soon enough Camp Adventure will be in full swing teaching kids through fun, engaging activities. The Ball State University Foundation is looking for another $1,000 to be able to bring more kids to camp. Find out more with a link on our Local News page now. https://bit.ly/3tjI3iC

Double masking: how about triple masking! Dr. Box from the Indiana State Department of Health was asked about last week’s new mask guidance, and she explained the CDC report

Town Manager Pete Olson wants you to know: their snow plow drivers are NOT trying to kill your mailboxes

By the way, just let them know if it happens, and they’ll get it fixed.

It’s something that kids dread, but parents may want – to help their child: Summer School. ACS posted Summer School Survey this week, focusing on reading, math, and writing skills at the elementary level. At the secondary level, they will focus on the core subject areas, and credit recovery classes. The survey for parents is on our Local News Page right now.

After Radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday at the age of 70 from lung cancer, Mike Pence, Indiana’s former governor and the former Vice President, spoke yesterday to share that Limbaugh meant a great deal to him

Hoping for better weather next week – so Second Harvest Food Bank will be able to safely hold Tailgate distributions. Tuesday 10:00 AM in New Castle, Wednesday 11:00 AM in Wabash, Thursday in Muncie and Hartford City at 10 a.m., and next Friday in Winchester.

Our Friday conversation will be with Marwin Strong, longtime community advocate, motivational speaker, and writer – former Muncie resident, now living in Texas. At about 8:50 this morning, the segment is called You’re Talking, WLBC’s Listening.

A Cover Crops Educational Virtual Seminar will happen today at 10:00 am. Speaker will be Joe Hamilton, Delaware County ag producer. Please RSVP to pstory@flatlandresources.com. This event is presented by Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District through a grant by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.