Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

$85,000 left to give away by the City of Muncie. Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour said that $121,000 was available, but more remains available for the tenant assistance program

Do not call City Hall – call Bridges, who is administering the funds

Today at noon, we’ll find out the new statewide COVID map, and Madison county health department’s Stephanie Grimes thinks it’s simple

A new Indiana law now in effect requires ultrasounds at least 18 hours before women undergo abortions, as reported recently by WEHT. Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against the state because of the law that was first passed in 2016. That lawsuit was dropped after Indiana agreed to not enforce the law until 2021 so clinics would have time to train staff.

Remember Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly? Monday night, he wrote on Twitter, “Indiana has a long history of serious, hard-working U.S. Senators. It is stunning Hoosiers now have a Senator who is trying to overthrow the Electoral College results and Joe Biden’s election.” He took issue with his replacement, Mike Braun, and his stance on today’s schedule vote regarding the Electoral College.

Activist Cheryl Brown Henderson will discuss the legacy of the landmark desegregation Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education on February 2 as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Unity Week observances at Ball State University. The virtual presentation begins at 7 p.m. on Zoom. It is free and open to the public. Ball State’s annual Unity Week is Feb. 1-7.

From our free MuncieJournal.com yesterday: TeenWorks, a non-profit working to empower teens to achieve excellence in career, college, and community, is now accepting applications for the 2021 Summer Program. Any Delaware County sophomore through senior in high school is eligible to apply online at www.teenworks.org.

Darren Peterson will serve as the new president of the Noblesville Common Council following a vote during a reorganization meeting held Monday evening.

Indiana history: this week in 2015, Arthur Carter died in Indianapolis at age 92. He was the last Indiana member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, an African American Army Air squadron which fought in World War II. He attended Indiana University before joining the service. In 2007, he received the Congressional Gold Medal from President George W. Bush.

Bald eagles have been removed from Indiana’s list of species deemed endangered or of special concern thanks to the bird’s successful comeback in the state following reintroduction efforts in the 1980s.

Muncie City Council this week started the new year with the traditional leadership votes

Now that we’re all settling back in after all of the holidays, some great news: this year’s turnout for Holidays at Gresham’s 8th annual event smashed all previous attendance records, and even celebrated their 100,000th visitor. More than 20,000 visitors helped with an over 60% increase in donations this year which helps raise money for the Suzanne Gresham Center’s Art Therapy Room and Garden.

Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI Announces Tailgate Food Distribution Events for this week: Today at the Jay County Fairgrounds. Thursday at Muncie Mall. Friday in the Old K-Mart Parking Lot in Anderson – all beginning at 10 a.m. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need.

New year, new laws: Among new state laws that took effect Jan. 1 is Hawaii’s first-in-the-nation ban on the sale or distribution of sunscreens that contain two chemicals the state said can harm coral reefs and other forms of marine life.

Inside Out Community Development Corporation announced this week, they are back serving “to go meals” through Inside Out’s Fresh Directions program. The schedule this week includes today and Saturday from 4:00-5:00PM. The Saturday Meal is accompanied by a box of groceries from their Blood and Fire Pantry.