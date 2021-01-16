Upland arrest (warning: content)

Upland – Friday morning, a criminal investigation by Indiana State Police Detective Josh Maller resulted in the arrest of Jeffrey Marsee, 59, Upland, IN on numerous felony charges.

On December 9, 2020, Detective Maller initiated a criminal investigation, at the request of the Taylor University Police Department, into allegations of possession of child pornography and child molestation involving Jeffrey Marsee, a Taylor University employee.

During the investigation, evidence revealed that Marsee had allegedly committed sexual acts with a then 12 to 13-year-old boy. The purported crime occurred at a Grant County home between the summer and fall of 2002. During a forensic examination of Marsee’s electronic devices, investigators allegedly located child pornography. Further investigation revealed evidence that in 2016 Marsee purportedly uploaded photos containing child pornography to a web-based chat group.

Today at approximately 9:24 a.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Weston Shanks arrested Marsee at his Upland home. Shanks served Marsee with two Grant Superior Court II arrest warrants. One warrant alleged a single felony charge for child molesting. The second warrant alleged six felony charges for two counts of child exploitation and four counts of possession of child pornography.

Marsee is incarcerated in the Grant County Jail with bonds of $100,000 and $20,000.

Marsee was dismissed from employment at Taylor University on December 11, 2020. All questions related to his employment should be referred to the university.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.