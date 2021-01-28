Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Indiana’s Executive Order was announced yesterday by Gov. Holcomb, effective Feb. 1 – 28, staying with a county by county color coded system – now with percentage restrictions, instead of specific numbers

From that same press briefing, how many Hoosiers have gotten the shot

That’s Dr. Kristine Box, from the Indiana State Department of Health.

Taylor University and Taylor Athletics announced on Wednesday, that it would begin allowing up to 150 Taylor students at its home athletic events, beginning immediately with Wednesday’s basketball doubleheader

Indiana history: this week in 2009, Katie Stam of Seymour was crowned “Miss America.” She was the first person from Indiana to win the honor. In high school, she was a 4-H member and showed dairy cattle at the Jackson County Fair. She graduated from the University of Indianapolis with a degree in communication.

The Madison County real estate market is up. Year-end statistics compiled by the Metro Indianapolis Board of Realtors (MIBOR) showed an increase of 1.8% in single-family units sold. The report showed a marked improvement in May and June: more than 300 single-family homes hit the market and quickly sold – spending an average of just over a month on the market.

As we told you first earlier this week, Indiana’s unemployment numbers are improving. How do we compare? Gov. Holcomb, yesterday

Two more Hoosiers have been charged for being about of the riots at the Capitol building in D.C. The feds say Joshua Wagner, of Greenwood, and Israel Tutrow, of Greenfield, were both a part of the mob that entered the Capitol January 6th. Wagner has turned himself in to the feds, but Tutrow is still a fugitive.

Muncie and Hartford City today – Winchester tomorrow. That’s the free food plan from Second Harvest Food Bank and their volunteers.

March 6th, the Pairs & Spares bowling tourney will happen in Alexandria. First call/text/email First Served! 1st Wave: 4:30-6:30pm, Cleaning Break 6:30-7:30pm, 2nd Wave: 7:30-9:30pm. Norwood Bowl will host the event – Contact Ashley @ 765.748.2550 or email director@alexandriachamber.org.