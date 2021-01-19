There are four new members on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie. New Board Members include:
Janiel Callabar from Destiny Christian Center, Rheaunna Jones with Destiny Christian Center Childcare, Brett Rinker from Thrive Credit Union and Kayla Whittenburg with Ball State University. They’ll join a dozen returning members of the board.
New Boys & Girls Club Of Muncie Board Members
