Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

A special series of community conversations begins today . We call it “You’re Talking, and WLBC’s Listening,” airing at 9 a.m. today – we plan to invite guests to talk about how our communities move forward, discussing local and national issues that impact us locally. Our first guest will be Mitch Isaacs from the Shafer Leadership Academy today, with plans for a guest each day next week, and perhaps the week to come in an effort to even better serve our communities. Replay it here:

No need to call the IUBMH switchboard and ask if you can jump in line for a COVID vaccine

President Jeff Bird from the hospital earlier this week on WLBC with Steve Lindell. Appointments will be available in all 92 counties for those 70 and older at the website ourshot.in.gov or by calling the state’s 2-1-1.

The Anderson Community Schools board of trustees recently took its next step in filling the superintendent’s position. The board posted the position. Applications must be postmarked by Feb. 13. A new superintendent is expected to fill the position starting July 1.

The lighter side of news: tonight is a Watch Party for a BSU event

President Mearns from the WLBC Zoom Room yesterday. Though the event is tonight at 6 p.m., pre-registration was required, and about 2,300 had signed up as of 11 a.m. yesterday.

Yorktown Town Council will meet in regular session Tuesday, January 19 at 05:30 PM at Town Hall. Pete Olson will be a guest on WLBC Wednesday morning and discuss any relevant community updates.

Positive school news. In a WLBC interview this week, MCS CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski shared about the High Ability programs

Hear that entire interview on This Week in Delaware County this weekend.

Anderson police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old Anderson woman who was found lying in a street early Thursday morning. The victim was identified as Banita L. Mitchell, found near the intersection of 16th and Walton streets. The coroner told the Herald Bulletin an autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

The first Legislative Update of the year is coming up, hosted for Members of the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce

Jay Julian, from earlier this week. Sign up by contacting the Muncie Chamber.

BSU athletic director Beth Goetz told the Muncie newspaper on Thursday that after football coach Mike Neu’s success this past season, an extension to his contract is in the works. Neu’s current contract runs through the 2022 season and ends on Feb. 28, 2023.