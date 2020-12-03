Young Awarded NFIB Guardian Of Small Business Award

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) awarded U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) with their most prestigious legislative recognition, the NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award. NFIB’s Guardian of Small Business Award is reserved for lawmakers who vote consistently with small business on the key issues identified by small business owners. Those who voted with small business on key issues 70 percent or more of the time during the 116th Congress earned the NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award.