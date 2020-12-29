The American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese (AATSP) has selected West View Elementary second-grade teacher Kelsey Pavelka as an Outstanding Dual Language Teacher. She is one of just nine teachers in Indiana to receive the award, according to a release. Pavelka is in her seventh year of teaching, her third with Muncie Community Schools. Also,
West View Elementary was honored for the success of its dual-language program.
West View Elementary Teacher, School Honored For Dual Language Program
