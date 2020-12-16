Wednesday, 12/16/2020 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Suddenly, it’s Wednesday again. This is the day of the week we have become accustomed to, for the latest weekly data release from the Indiana State Department of Health. At noon the color coded map is released, and at 2:30 p.m., the Governor and guests have any updates with restrictions, or progress in the fight against COVID19.

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour featured Donnie Wright, city streets superintendent yesterday during a social media post – perhaps to let citizens feel more confident that Muncie streets will be in better shape today – he said some new gear is on the way… The city was criticized earlier in December for some icy roads early that morning.

For no specific new reason, the Muncie Mayor issued an Executive order yesterday at 2 p.m. – effective immediately until Dec. 31, City Hall is open to the public by appointment only, and all meetings are to be done virtually. Business is also encouraged to be conducted by phone whenever possible for the time being.

A Christmas gift to mom’s and dad’s – Purdue University is extending its tuition freeze through 2023….

The Anderson Board of Public Safety has awarded contracts for the purchase of body cameras for members of the police department. The Safety Board on Monday voted to accept the bids for the purchase of 108 body cameras, and 95 computers for the patrol cars. Assistant Chief Michel Lee told the Herald Bulletin the city hopes to receive the body cameras and laptop computers by the end of April.

The MAC West Division champion Ball State football team placed 12 players, including 10 seniors, on the 2020 All-MAC teams, led by inside linebacker Brandon Martin as the league’s co-defensive player of the year. The 5-1 Cardinals will play this week in the Rocket Mortgage MAC Championship Game for the first time since 2008 as they seek their first league title since 1996. Friday’s broadcast from Detroit’s Ford Field begins at 6 p.m. on WLBC.

Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution events are even more important this time of the year. Today, 10:00 AM at the Jay County Fairgrounds. Thursday, 10:00 AM at Muncie Mall. Friday, 10:00 AM at Anderson’s Old K-Mart Parking Lot. Parking starts two hours before the tailgate begins.

Some Americans are finding it hard to cope with friends and family members who don’t believe the severity of the coronavirus or the benefits of wearing a mask. NBC News is citing “experts” who have been studying the psychology of pandemics, but “experts” also cited by the Network and others earlier this year said there was no was that a COVID vaccine could be approved before the end of 2020.

After a year of consideration, the Madison County Commissioners have approved a gift and ethics ordinance for the county, according to the Herald Bulletin. By a 2-1 vote Monday, the commissioners adopted the ordinance that was first proposed last year. Commissioners Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps voted to adopt the ordinance, with Commissioner John Richwine voting no. Richwine said previously he is opposed to the ordinance because there is no clear outline of how the policy would be enforced.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has announced the promotion of Master Trooper Coley T. McCutcheon to the rank of Sergeant. McCutcheon is a native of Huntington, Indiana, and he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ball State University. Trooper Andrew Smith was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Smith is 2003 graduate of Eastbrook High School. He holds bachelor’s degree in biblical literature from Taylor University.