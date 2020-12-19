Update – Indiana State Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Centerville

DATE: 12/19/2020

Update Indiana State Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Centerville

**UPDATED RELEASE OF INFORMATION**

The following information is being released as an update to the Indiana State Police death investigation in Centerville, In. (The original news release is included below.)

The Wayne County Coroner’s Office has completed an autopsy of the deceased male involved in Tuesday’s (12-15-2020) fatal shooting incident. The deceased male has been positively identified as James J. Burkhart, age 51, of Centerville, Indiana.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police have made two arrests associated with the investigation. One arrest was made in Ohio after the suspect led members of the Ohio Highway Patrol in a pursuit that resulted in the suspect crashing before being apprehended. The other arrest was made in Indiana. Both suspects are juveniles, therefore there will be no further information released about their identities without permission from the Wayne County Prosecutor.

Juvenile 1 is currently lodged in a juvenile detention facility in Franklin County Ohio. The suspect has been charged with murder and vehicle theft.

Juvenile 2 is currently lodged at the Wayne County Jail. The suspect has been charged with murder.

This is still an ongoing investigation. All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. All further media inquiries should be made to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Initial Release:

(Centerville, IN)- At the request of the Centerville Police Chief, the Indiana State Police has been called to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred late Tuesday evening in Centerville. The shooting incident resulted in the death of one male. The suspect has been apprehended.

At approximately 9:30pm Tuesday evening, officers from the Centerville Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department responded to 102 S. 1st St. in Centerville Indiana. Officers found one deceased male. The Indiana State Police was called to assist with, and ultimately assumed the investigation.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released after the Wayne County Coroner’s Office has completed their portion of the investigation and made official notification to family members.

This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation by the Indiana State Police. Information will be updated as the investigation proceeds.

There is no further information to release at this time.

