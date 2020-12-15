Tuesday, 12/15/2020 Woof Boom Radio morning news

IUBMH update. As of 11 a.m. yesterday, on 12 are on ventilators, with 64 COVID positive cases – that compares to 89 on December 5th. Today, we are 19 days since Thanksgiving, and debate looms regarding a post-holiday travel surge. WLBC’s Steve Lindell has an interview scheduled Friday at 7:30 a.m. with Dr. Jeff Bird, President of IUBMH with the latest on their status, suggestions, and the availability of the vaccine.

A new playground in Delphi will honor two girls killed almost three years ago. The money to build a playground in honor of Abby Williams and Libby German came from grants and donations. The playground has an amphitheater and equipment is being installed. The park is expected to open in the spring.

All unemployment insurance compensation programs created by the federal CARES Act are currently scheduled to expire on Dec. 26 without further Congressional action. In Indiana, the two programs that will be affected are Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). Free job services are available at local WorkOne centers, including résumé assistance, educational and vocation training assistance, and more. Also, a partnership between the State of Indiana and 180 Skills allows Hoosiers to gain key workforce skills free of charge through an online library of courses.

A few people are being charged after they were thrown out of a bar in Evansville after refusing to abide by mask requirements. A surveillance video inside the High Score Saloon shows one of a group of men pouring a beer onto a security guard who was asking them to leave after they refused to put a mask on. The bar’s owner, Clint Hoskins, adds that he is fed up with people becoming angry when they tell people to wear masks, saying it’s not his rule, it’s the governor’s.

Typically, Santa has been seen in what was called the Cintas truck at the corner of Madison and Jackson street in downtown Muncie. This season, the folks at MADJAX decided to go Grinch – and some people are reportedly not too happy about it. They say this year, especially, we need a little happy-Christmas fun.

Honeywell Arts & Entertainment is thrilled to announce the addition of new live shows to its performance schedule at the Honeywell Center. Three Dog Night – Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Night Ranger – Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. MJ Live – Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Should a performance be cancelled in response to COVID-19, a full refund will be issued.

How is he doing? Tomorrow, his health willing, Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns will be interviewed by WLBC’s Steve Lindell. On the list of questions: his health, and the fact that even someone that’s very careful can contract COVID. We’ll also talk football, and receive more information about Charles Brown – the alum that just made that incredible gift to BSU for the outdoor amphitheater project. We’ll post the entire Zoom Room interview by Wednesday afternoon, and have Radio news coverage on Thursday’s morning newscasts.

We reached out to Muncie’s Bob Ball from Blood and Fire, and Inside Out ministries to ask about last week’s triple match opportunity. Bob wrote, “in just five days, we raised $10,293 to address short-term food insecurity in our community! Combined with the generous matches from our partners, we will go into the new year with a fully-stocked pantry ready to serve those in need in our community.”

Are the Indianapolis Indians next? With the announcement of the Cleveland baseball team name change, some are saying it’s just a matter of time.

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events. Today, 10:00 AM at Five Points Mall in Marion. Wednesday, 10:00 AM at the Jay County Fairgrounds. Thursday, 10:00 AM at Muncie Mall. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need.

June 5, at Anderson High School Football Stadium: commencement. Yes, according to the ACS Facebook page, the hop, and plan is to split the calls into two – A-K at 1 p.m., and L-Z at 5 p.m. Practice will be June 4, and rain date is June 6th – all COVID-permitting.

Holiday meal tomorrow? According to the Anderson Community Schools Facebook page, tomorrow’s meal service will be turkey and all the trimmings – apparently delivered along the normal ACS bus routes. Details have not been shared with WHBU – we only happened to see this note on the social media post.