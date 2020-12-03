Thursday, 12/3/2020 Woof Boom Radio News

NOT Red for Delaware County – NO change for the center of WLBCland with yesterday’s noon updated map for the weekly COVID score. 16 counties are in that color-code, including Grant, Blackford and Jay counties for the second week in a row.

Yesterday, sporting an out-of-quarantine beard, Gov. Eric Holcomb held his weekly press briefing. He started by thanking the security detail personnel that were by his side…. He also thanked Hoosiers, citing a 30% reduction in traffic for a typical Thanksgiving day, as they were asked to reduce their gatherings. Tomorrow in our news, additional coverage from a National Guardsman deployed to Morrison Woods in Muncie.

Tuesday night a vehicle pursuit led to a 17-year-old South Bend boy being taken into custody to face charges for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and operating a vehicle without ever having been licensed. Further investigation revealed the boy had also been reported as a runaway from Saint Joseph’s County, IN.

The Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees is soliciting input from stakeholders in terms of what they would like to see in a new permanent superintendent. But critics of the superintendent search as reported in the Herald Bulletin, say the district should have used an outside professional to develop the questions, and using the Survey Monkey online platform also disenfranchises stakeholders, such as parents, students, teachers and taxpayers, who don’t have internet access.

The 2021 Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show, originally scheduled for Feb. 19 – 28, 2021, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, is being pushed to 2022

You may have heard by now that the CDC has adjusted the quarantine guidelines, and Dr. Box from the Indiana State Department of Health explained during yesterday’s COVID briefing… She went on to say that volunteers and retirees from the health community are still requested to step forward, to help at extremely busy testing sites, and hospitals.

Outgoing Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill held a press conference yesterday, to remind Hoosiers about the upcoming deadline for Equifax data-breach claims. Indiana did not join the National effort, choosing to go it alone… Time is running out, according to Hill… It is believed 3.9 million state residents were impacted. The entire press conference is on our Local News Page now. https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/ag-hill-equifax

The Indiana Court of Appeals rejected the argument that a trial court abused its discretion by admitting security footage and by not replacing the lead prosecutor in the murder trial of an Anderson man. The Herald Bulletin says the court affirmed the conviction of James Henry Stewart Jr. He was sentenced to 57 years in prison for the May 2017 gunshot death of Montez D. McCloud, 24, after the pair got into a four-way altercation that included their girlfriends.