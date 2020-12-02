Protesters Rally Against YMCA Tuhey Park Plans

About 30 community members gathered outside Muncie City Hall Tuesday evening to protest the proposed YMCA development at Tuhey Park, just before Muncie City Council’s Land and Traffic Committee meeting. The Star Press reports the meeting was the first opportunity for community members and stakeholders to come together and express their plans and opinions about the proposal. Tuhey Park has been proposed as the location for a new YMCA as the organization works to consolidate its current facilities.