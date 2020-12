A Muncie man who was cuffed on Thanksgiving after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend now also stands charged with neglecting the child he shared with the victim. 35 year old Christopher Allison has been formally charged with murder in the Nov. 26 strangulation death of 27 year old Mary A. Grubb, reports the Star Press, and he’s charged with strangulation, attempted murder, neglect of a dependent, obstruction of justice and intimidation.