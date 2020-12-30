Comprehensive Plan Community Meeting

The Muncie Action Plan spent 2020 preparing for the City of Muncie’s next strategic investment planning process in combination with an update to the Delaware County comprehensive plan. The last large-scale MAP planning took place in 2009 and it’s time to re-visit the document with another large-scale engagement effort whereby residents help create a new vision for Muncie’s growth and investment. There’s an annual Community Meeting on January 27th that will be both open for the public to join online and streamed on Facebook Live.