Tuesday, 11/17/2020 Woof Boom Morning News

Helping you to celebrate Thanksgiving next week. The CDC suggests preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others, including leaving on a doorstep.

The Indiana Department of Transportation closed a bridge on State Road 28 over Killbuck Creek in Madison county for a bridge deck replacement. It is scheduled to reopen by the beginning of February, weather permitting.

There are some who believe that the death count when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic is not accurate. The rumor is that hospitals are inflating the number of people they report having died from coronavirus in order to get more money. In an interview with IndyPolitics, Brian Tabor, the head of the Indiana Hospital Association, calls that whole notion “hogwash.” He said that any funding hospitals get is in no way directly tied to the number.

Health emergencies don’t pause for a pandemic or holiday celebrations. That’s why the American Red Cross will offer a prize to all who give between Nov. 15-Dec. 15. An Outdoor Living Experience is available – Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Comfort for more information.

Wednesday’s Ribbon Cutting for Cardinal Greenway to celebrate the opening of the Bridge at the Kitselman Trailhead has been cancelled – no reason given on the Facebook note that we happened to see.

Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution in most counties are now running on a bi-weekly schedule, and they also be affected by holiday closures, so please be sure to double check schedules while they move to a new rotation. Today, 10:00 AM at Five Points Mall in Marion. Wednesday 10 a.m. at the Jay County Fairgrounds. They recommend having food loaded into your trunk or rear of your vehicle to minimize contact.

U.S.-based biotech company said Monday that early analysis from its phase 3 trial shows its Covid-19 vaccine is 94.5 percent effective. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar spoke to the media yesterday……In a recent survey, only 51% of Americans are expected to want the shots.

Butler University will be having basketball this winter, but it will be fewer fans in the stands. The school announced over the weekend that it will be limiting attendance inside Hinkle Fieldhouse. Only 25% of Hinkle’s capacity will be allowed inside to watch the Bulldogs play men’s and women’s basketball.

Muncie Controller, Trent Conway and Craig Wright have selected the new Deputy Controller. Tonya Hyatt, has accepted the position to serve as the New Deputy Controller.

RegisterToRing.com – we were asked by several yesterday to repeat the website, where you can Rescue Christmas – by ringing a bell for the Salvation Army nearest to you. RegisterToRing.com.

How to safely visit Grandma at the long-term care facility for Thanksgiving next week – the CDC says either through outdoor visitation or in those facilities where it is deemed safe through indoor visitation instead of visitations in your home.

Taylor University students have organized a Prescription Drug Take Back Day collection to encourage parents, grandparents and the whole community to clean out unneeded and expired prescription drugs from their medicine cabinets. This Saturday, November 21, at Neighborhood Fresh Market, 1025 E. Main St., in Gas City.