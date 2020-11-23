Monday, 11/23/2020 Woof Boom Morning news

Another shooting, another death. On Sunday, IMPD were called to East 21st Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the person suffering from gunshot wounds, and transported the person to a nearby hospital. That person later died.

Ft. Wayne’s Headwaters Park Outdoor Ice Skating Rink has officially opened for its 18th season. With the coronavirus pandemic still a growing threat however, attendance will be limited to about 50% capacity, according to the Allen County Board of Health.

Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch is booked a guest later this week – you’ll hear highlights on our Friday morning news, and the entire interview this weekend on This Week in Delaware County. She’ll discuss highlights of 2020, as well as goals for 2021, on behalf of Governor Holcomb.

Indianapolis-based Sutton-Garten Co. is preparing to be part of the solution to cold-storage for the upcoming COVID19 vaccine. Sales manager Jacob Maynard said the company, founded in 1918, is Indiana’s only manufacturer of dry ice. Pfizer’s vaccine, must be stored at 94 below zero, at least — a temperature that dry ice can easily accommodate.

Tonight, your support is requested, for front line workers at IUBMH… President Jeff Bird, asking for your attendance tonight. Car light flashers on, and some will even decorate their vehicles – and perhaps add some Christmas lights! At about 6:45 p.m., Reverend Kevin Bocus will deliver a message and some instructions on WLBC. Look for WLBC Mobile Master Command, too.

Alexandria mourns the loss of City Council member Jim King who dies Friday due to complications from COVID19. He was 80.

Today, the weekly COVID update from Anderson University will be posted, but with virtual learning already in effect, and the Thanksgiving Break officially starting after classes end Tuesday, we hope to see even better, lower numbers. They remind all, the Community Hospital Anderson COVID-19 hotline is 765-298-4240.