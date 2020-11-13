Minnetrista Named BSU Community Partner Of The Year

Ball State University has named Minnetrista Cultural Center the 2020 Community Partner of the Year for collaborating with college students on an award-winning educational video game project. The annual award recognizes a Delaware County business, organization, or agency that demonstrates excellence as part of a Ball State community-based learning experience during the previous year. Partners are nominated by Ball State faculty and staff. Past winners include the Youth Opportunity Center (2018) and the Islamic Center (2019