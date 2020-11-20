Man Charged In Muncie Resident’s OD Death

Charges face a Noblesville man in connection with the overdose death of a Muncie man in October of last year. 24 year old

Evan Parker Phelps is charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. He allegedly sold drugs to 24 year old Seth Bussa. Bussa overdosed and died. The Star Press reports an autopsy found Bussa had a lethal amount of fentanyl, along with other controlled substances, in his system at the time of his death.