Indiana University Health, the state’s largest health care provider, is hosting a virtual statewide hiring event with an aim to fill open nursing and medical assistant roles. The hiring event runs Nov. 9–11, with interview opportunities available from 8 am–4 pm each day. All interviews are virtual, and positions are available at IU Health hospitals and facilities across the state. IU Health has openings for a range of positions, with a special focus on registered nurses and medical assistants.