An Elwood couple has pleaded guilty in the death of a toddler in March. The Herald Bulletin reports 23 year old Anna-Marie Pablo and her boyfriend, 27 year old Zachary Foor both copped pleas in the murder of Pablo’s 11-month-old daughter, Emmarie. Both defendants face a possible prison sentence of 45 to 65 years. As a result of the plea agreement, the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office won’t seek a sentence of life without parole.