Ball State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance is presenting a holiday performance virtually. “The Gift,” IS a free, livestream event to be performed by Ball State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.
According to the Star Press, community members can access the livestream event and find out more information at bsu.edu/theatredance.
BSU Presenting Live, Virtual Holiday Performance
Ball State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance is presenting a holiday performance virtually. “The Gift,” IS a free, livestream event to be performed by Ball State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.