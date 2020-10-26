Woman Arrested On Drug, Neglect Charges

An Ohio woman ordered to leave a Delaware County resident’s home was then arrested on neglect and drug-related charges.

The Star Press reports police arrived at a home on the 5900 block of West Delaware County Road 350-W as the owner wanted three visitors out. One of them was 33 year old Brandy Kotab. Investigators said they found “numerous syringes” in the home and among Brandy Kotab’s personal belongings, and later determined she was also carrying meth.