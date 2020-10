An Anderson woman has been charged with failing to report the death of her boyfriend and altering the death scene. The Herald Bulletin reports 41 year old Tausha Renee Avery was arrested at a local motel on a Level 6 felony charge of altering the scene of death. The case dates back to December when police say Avery told them her boyfriend, 47 year old Jonathan Mauk, used heroin and stayed in a running truck. When she went back to check on him, he appeared to be dead.