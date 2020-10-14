Wednesday, 10/14/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Big money from betting. The Indiana Gaming Commission says Hoosiers wagered $207 million in sports betting in the month of September, beating the previous one-month high of $187 million set in February — right before the pandemic hit and sports were put on hold. By the way, that means more than $10 million of tax revenue for the state.

Yesterday, you heard a story about a new Muncie business start-up, using a fund that’s been around for a long time

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour, yesterday, explaining how that money is used to make business dreams come true.

An update to a story we covered last week, out of Wabash – 10-year-old Kayden Sendelbach has died, as a result of an alleged stabbing. The suspect in the stabbing, as well as police shooting, William Sendelbach, 32, is expected to survive his injuries – he was hit by multiple bullets when Wabash police officers returned fire because he was allegedly shooting a shotgun at them. Wabash Police Sergeant Nick Brubaker was hit in the leg and is expected to make a full recovery. No further information will be released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

City leaders in Indianapolis are moving forward with a plan to overhaul the committee the writes rules and regulations for the Indianapolis Metro Police Department. In a party-line vote, Democrats on the Indianapolis City-County Council have approved a plan to create a civilian majority on the IMPD General Orders Board. It would expand the board from the three seats to seven and four of those seats would have to be occupied by civilians appointed by the council and the mayor.

Three weeks from today, the 6-game Ball State football season begins. A couple of weeks ago, President Mearns mistakenly promoted the cable TV broadcasts, only to be reminded of the long-standing Radio affiliation. He tried to right the wrong last week

That’s the semi-sarcastic Geoffrey Mearns.

A giant mural is being painted on the side of the 500 Festival building in downtown Indy, to honor the Holocaust survivor and forgiveness advocate. Rob Connett reports.

You’ve no doubt heard that getting a flu shot this season might be more important than ever. Today, a free flu shot clinic will happen at Meridian Health Services, from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. at participating locations.

Other MAC sports now have a plan, too. Three weeks from today, the 6 game season will begin for football. The Mid-American Conference announced Monday a spring operational plan for the Fall Volleyball, Soccer, and Field Hockey to return to play beginning in the winter/spring season of 2021. Men’s and Women’s Cross Country plans are still under consideration. Double round robin formatting will be in effect for all of the following: Volleyball between January 22nd and March 27th. Women’s Soccer between March 4th and April 11th. Men’s Soccer between March 7th and April 18th. Field Hockey between March 12th and April 24th.

Cops, doing great work: three Anderson Police Department officers recently received the department’s Life Saving Award for their efforts in assisting a stabbing victim, according to the Herald Bulletin. Officers Brian Gehrke, Brandon Taylor and Caleb McKnight were dispatched to investigate a stabbing. They found the victim bleeding profusely from a stab wound to his stomach, rendered first aid and also provided the victim with protection against further harm from his attacker and ensured that the scene was safe for medical personnel to safely transport him to a local hospital.

If you’ve seen any of the Amy Coney Barrett hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee, you’ve probably heard about the fight over healthcare. John Herrick reports on the promise from the Vice President

One of the largest employers in Indiana is adding more jobs. Cummins is investing $25 million into its engine plant in Seymour, creating nearly 90 new jobs and retaining about 60 more in the next 5-10 years, according to Inside Indiana Business.

A possible grenade, found in Elkhart

Yesterday, as Steve Lindell spoke to Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour, they talked about more Muncie plans for Halloween

Many other cities and towns are allowing trick or treating as well.

Second Harvest Food Bank announces Tailgate Food Distribution events. Today 10 AM at Hudson Family Park in Portland, and then 1 p.m. in North Manchester. Thursday, will be Muncie Mall and Blackford County Fairgrounds both at 10 a.m.

As we told you first yesterday, Anderson Community Schools officials will delay a full return to in-person instruction because of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Madison County over the past week. We noticed ion their Facebook page that students in grades five through 12 will remain on the current hybrid system until at least Nov. 3. Students at the pre-kindergarten and elementary levels, who have had the option of full in-person instruction since Sept. 28, will continue to do so. The district had planned to return to full in-person instruction following fall break.