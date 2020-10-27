Tuesday, 10/27/2020 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

We knew fall was coming, and it’s here. This week will feature rain and cooler temperatures all across Indiana, but there is one concern that stands out most

As we reported last week, the Muncie Police Department investigation into the shots fired recently in downtown Muncie, were that of a BB gun, and two juveniles were questioned after being seen on surveillance video. Thankfully, there was no targeting of Jeannine Lee lake – but when we spoke yesterday to her competitor yesterday, 6th District Rep. Greg Pence reiterated what he said via a press release about any threats toward her, or any candidate

When we spoke to Governor Holcomb Friday, we asked about Lake’s fearfulness related to episodes previously reported on here, as well as the newspaper, and her thankfulness for the Governor’s office connecting her to Supt. Doug Carter of the Indiana State Police

A group of high schoolers from across Delaware County are stepping up to help a Vietnam veteran. They learned he was struggling and on the brink of losing his home. Fox 59 reported last week of students from the Muncie Area Career Center Construction Technology Program are building John Holaday a new and stable home. The veteran should be able to move in to his new home by mid-December.

Everyone should have an option for health insurance, says Democrat candidate for Congress Christina Hale. Chris Davis reports on what she believes she can do to support that in Congress

Hale appeared on All INdiana Politics on WISH TV.

In the world of virtual meetings and events, Emens Auditorium is getting into the act

That’s President Mearns last week in the WLBC Zoom Room sharing the info – free to all.

The Muncie Southside Neighborhood Association meets tonight

The Taylor University women’s basketball squad postponed its season-opening home match against Oakland City on Tuesday – no reason given. The two teams will now meet on December 19 in a 4:00 pm contest in Odle Arena. Taylor is now slated to open its season on November 3 in an away competition at Concordia. Volleyball matches were also delayed late yesterday afternoon.

An Indiana lawmaker’s perspective. Amy Coney Barrett in the news, as the Supreme Court story continues to unfold. Though the House of Representatives has no role in confirmation proceedings, we asked Indiana 6th District Rep. Greg Pence for his thoughts on the subject

We’ve gotten quite a bit of rain over the last week, but Kurt Darling reports it hasn’t been enough to negate a moderate drought in most places throughout the state

The last time we heard from IUBMH last Tuesday, there was 61% ICU beds being used – that number is exactly the same, as of 9 a.m. yesterday. The 51 positive COVID in-patient cases is 10 more than last week. Facts, not fear.

Cancer surgeons in Ontario are reporting a sharp rise in the number of people coming to hospital with advanced cancers. It’s an unintended consequence of the sudden shutdown of non-urgent health-care services during the spring wave of COVID-19.

Randolph County has extended the voting hours thru Friday, October 30th from 8 am – 6 pm in the courthouse lobby. Additional Information can be found on our Facebook page : Randolph County Clerk’s Office.

The Wabash father who stabbed his son to death, has died

She doesn’t promise not to vote to pack the Supreme Court, but the Democrat running to replace Susan Brooks in Congress says she’ll do her research. Chris Davis reports

It is believed that tonight’s Governor’s debate will be handled like last week’s – with COVID in mind

That’s Eric Holcomb from last week with Steve Lindell. Woody Myers, and Donald Rainwater will join Holcomb tonight, from 7-8pm on our social media pages and the Local News Page of WLBC.com.

Andretti Autosport has chosen Indianapolis-based Evolution Development Group to take its driver development program to the next level. WISH-TV reports that Andretti says EVO will provide management and training, promotion and nutrition for scouted drivers.



